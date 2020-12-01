Your daily horoscope: Dec. 1, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Remember when you watched yourself making a mistake, in full consciousness of the error but somehow still not able to stop yourself? It will happen again because some mistakes are just too fun to make!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): For now, don't concern yourself with the matter of how pointless is an activity. It is quite pointless, indeed, but everything doesn't have to have a point. Anyway, this one will pay off further down the road.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even though every state of being is temporary, there are some you want to make last as long as possible. Trying too hard won't work, though you may be able to relax and give yourself more to savor with increased noticing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What the self says matters. It matters going into an endeavor. It matters when the self is satisfied, and it matters even more when the world doesn't validate the self's satisfaction. Believe in your compass, not theirs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Force isn't the only way to make things happen, and usually it's not even the best way. Be like water, soft but powerfully shaping all it touches as it makes its way down the path of least resistance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is no universal "up" or "down," just people pulled toward earth from wherever they happen to be on the sphere. Relatedly, you appreciate friends living according to their beliefs, which are so different from your own.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate