Your daily horoscope: Dec. 11, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Long relationships are a compilation — a string of daily decisions, many of which are so small you hardly notice you're making them. Notice today, though, because the small things will matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's true love and there's easy love, and they don't always show up together. You will feel that the love you had to work for rings with deeper resonance because of (not despite) your fight for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take authority you're given and wear it regally. It doesn't mean you think you're superior. It's just a role — though a necessary one. Someone has to play it, and you'll do it well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Love fills you with gratitude. You feel lucky to know and love the people in your life and receive their affection. Something as simple as a quick conversation counts as a kind of celebration of the relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can't influence people you don't know. Your time will be well-spent in a pleasant effort to get to know people. Other people's problems will be opportunities for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll take a step toward mastery. You'll clear the obstacle that has been getting in the way of giving daily attention to the thing you want to be so good at.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate