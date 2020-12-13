Your daily horoscope: Dec. 13, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Practice until you get so good at a thing that it comes automatically to you. Once your mind and body are in sync, a different mind takes over — a creative state that allows you to operate at higher levels of the task.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It is human nature to covet what is elusive. You've been on both sides of it. Today you've the chance to be a little mysterious to someone — to create the space that will cause them to fantasize about you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The enemy of learning is pride. The other culprit is an aversion to loss that holds one back from trying and risking failure. Keep your ego out of it and you'll turn mistakes into lessons and, ultimately, victories.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The hope of fast money is a lure into situations that are not quite right for you. What would you do if money weren't part of the equation? Is there a way or degree to which you can do that with your current finances?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't discount the strategy of doing nothing. It is sometimes the best available move, and certainly better than expending purposeless energy or wearing yourself out with situations in flux. Wait until things settle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you are bringing out someone's competitive nature, take a different tactic. It is easier to deal with people who feel they are already winning. They'll have fewer defenses.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate