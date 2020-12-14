Your daily horoscope: Dec. 14, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 14): You'll uplift those you love. Ironically, it's the thankless jobs that produce the treasures of your life. Acting from the core of your character, you're repaid in a currency beyond worldly significance. You grow in power and wisdom, but you're not above enjoying the many frivolous delights that spice up your days. Gemini and Capricorn adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 16, 39, 4, 31 and 12.
—Holiday Mathis,
CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.
