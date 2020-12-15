Your daily horoscope: Dec. 15, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're attracted to purposeful people, and you fear aimlessness, secretly believing it to be contagious. Be careful not to make a quick judgment on the matter. Not all who wander are lost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Just when you're not expecting much from a project, task or relationship, you'll experience a moment that takes it to the next level. Once you experience it, there's no going back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you speak, things happen. You change things with talk. You'll connect with people and the world in ways that wouldn't have happened had you not made it so with your words.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've gotten good at blending in with a group. From here, you are quite powerful, as you have the alliance of many. Soon, it will be your turn to take a stand, be seen and heard. Your platform is coming together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Before you try to separate and categorize things, step back from the mess to look for patterns and connections within it. That insight will be harder to detect once you start moving everything around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People can feel that your heart is in the right place, so don't worry if some of the words come out wrong. Knowing the right thing to say and saying it the right way is a learned skill that takes practice. Heart can't be taught.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate