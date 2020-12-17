Your daily horoscope: Dec. 17, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The mentor/apprentice relationship is a special bond in which both parties profit. Today, you'll likely be the teacher, and yet, you will feel as though you are the one being enriched.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A few days from the solstice, there's good fortune in the prep work you do to ready yourself for the change of season. Update your contacts, addresses and calendar for an ultra-organized approach to the new year.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What is it going to take to get to a smiling, laughing place? You really want to go there, and that's a start. Notice who brings about your lighter side. You could use a few more of these people in your world.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): The situation itself is neutral and can be interpreted in multiple ways, none of which would be completely right or totally wrong, so you may as well choose an interpretation that makes you feel empowered and perhaps a bit lighter.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You challenge your own bias while many people around you refuse to recognize it. You'll ask excellent questions, too, and become enlightened as stereotypes collapse under even the briefest interrogation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You put more effort into coming off as effortless than anyone you know, and this is your success secret. "Spectacular achievement is always preceded by unspectacular preparation." — Robert H. Schuller
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A chore by any other name could be an artistic experience, a grind, a story for the ages, a workout, the superior accomplishment that gives you bragging rights. It's all in how you frame it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The one who admits being jealous is also admitting feelings of inferiority. This takes a degree of vulnerability, and you have a tender heart for a person struggling in this way now because you've been there before.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even though your intuition is a powerful tool, feelings, a bias toward familiarity and the impulsivity of desire will also be driving forces, and hard to separate from psychic perception.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have plenty of faith, and it is easier to have it since you also are willing to research, plan and execute every step you can think of to make something happen.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An improved headspace has nothing to do with thinking harder about a thing; rather, it's a matter of relaxing your thinking, breathing more oxygen into it and letting it open up to new possibilities.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): With new people, you'll be dancing between how much to reveal and what to hold back. Your awareness of others helps you feel your way through the getting-to-know-you process.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!