Your daily horoscope: Dec. 19, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You realize that you have, to some degree, overcome that which once would have activated your defenses and ego. You now see the game in something you used to take quite seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Calm people make better decisions. Decisions made in the heat of anger, passion or retail pressure are likely to be regrettable. Hold your tongue — also your receipts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As much as you want to share, the timing of your sharing is crucial to the development of the relationship. You want to stay in charge of it. Being overly emotional results in a loss of control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are like the others in a group in a few key ways that matter. You're also different. Highlight the values you share for now. There will be plenty of time to challenge one another in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Alexander the Great learned how to govern a state from Aristotle. As Alexander applied his firsthand experience to modify his learning, he surpassed his mentor in knowledge and power. You'll do the same.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It behooves you to create offers that are a win-win. You need support. It is only when others want to see your objectives met just as badly as you do that things start moving.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate