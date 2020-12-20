Your daily horoscope: Dec. 20, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Defensiveness shows a lack of confidence. Therefore, you opt for a different sort of reaction, one of trying to understand where people are coming from and getting as much information as you can out of interactions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The idea that people are governed by pain and pleasure is maddeningly reductive given that most of our favorite things present both sides of life in the same package. Today's success depends on getting the recipe right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No one else can determine your worthiness. You set the standard for yourself and direct yourself to hit it. No other assessment matters, nor are you in competition with a single soul for the prize of your approval.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're concerned with seeing through a collective purpose (and unworried about gaining any kind of personal credit), so you can focus on the beneficial aspects of teamwork and what can be accomplished through cooperation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): With flexibility of mind, you will challenge your own assumptions. You'll disregard your personal judgments, bias and prejudice to whatever degree you can. This is not the same as disregarding your intuition.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): For the most part, you act consistently to ensure the safety and support of your broader life purpose. It plays out in small daily actions that are adding up. The cosmic gift of the day: reminders and reinforcements of this path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It will be far better to blow it off in the moment and let the dust settle where it may. In time, your work will speak for itself. Either that or someone loyal will spring to your defense.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've an excellent sense of what others find difficult, irritating or painful. It's an awareness you'll make a difference with as you come up with ways to solve their problems.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your best guess is pretty good and there probably won't be a ton of time to act on it. Go forward in confidence. You'll be making adjustments later. Right now, it's just about getting on the path.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Having a degree of control over one's environment is a basic need. What's enough? What's too much? It's like you have a hand on the volume knob and are trying to find the perfect level.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's as though you're in a private competition, the rules of which are all in your head. This will inspire you to get scientific about solving a problem. You'll gather data and base your next move on what the data suggests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't have to jump out of a plane or swim in the shark tank to prove you have courage. There's bravery in the way you take up a vulnerable subject with someone in the name of love.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
