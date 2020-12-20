Your daily horoscope: Dec. 20, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It will be far better to blow it off in the moment and let the dust settle where it may. In time, your work will speak for itself. Either that or someone loyal will spring to your defense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've an excellent sense of what others find difficult, irritating or painful. It's an awareness you'll make a difference with as you come up with ways to solve their problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your best guess is pretty good and there probably won't be a ton of time to act on it. Go forward in confidence. You'll be making adjustments later. Right now, it's just about getting on the path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Having a degree of control over one's environment is a basic need. What's enough? What's too much? It's like you have a hand on the volume knob and are trying to find the perfect level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's as though you're in a private competition, the rules of which are all in your head. This will inspire you to get scientific about solving a problem. You'll gather data and base your next move on what the data suggests.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't have to jump out of a plane or swim in the shark tank to prove you have courage. There's bravery in the way you take up a vulnerable subject with someone in the name of love.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate