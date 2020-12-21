 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: Dec. 21, 2020
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 21): The emotional labor that fell to you will no longer be necessary. You're free to be who you are, doing what you love. You'll speak up. The difference you make will empower and lift all. Invest in your experiments and projects and do not burden them with requirements to repay you. You'll make a key discovery. Capricorn and Libra adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 28, 30 and 18.

—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

