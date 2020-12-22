Your daily horoscope: Dec. 22, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's something you're better at than anyone around. The fact that it's offbeat makes it all the more exciting. Acknowledge, praise, celebrate this unique manner in which you can't be outdone, champ!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The reason to be confident isn't so that you can feel better about what you're doing. The confidence is for them. It will help them feel stable. From that stability, all can do their best work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): One reason you strive to listen and observe keenly is because you realize the power that lends. To see something in a person they cannot seem to and relay it with gentle clarity — this is a rare and life-changing gift.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): And if you can't seem to drum up confidence in your message, say nothing. Do more research, formulate your opinion, write it out, check it. The high level of care you give to communication will pay off in interesting ways.