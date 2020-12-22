Your daily horoscope: Dec. 22, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's something you're better at than anyone around. The fact that it's offbeat makes it all the more exciting. Acknowledge, praise, celebrate this unique manner in which you can't be outdone, champ!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The reason to be confident isn't so that you can feel better about what you're doing. The confidence is for them. It will help them feel stable. From that stability, all can do their best work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): One reason you strive to listen and observe keenly is because you realize the power that lends. To see something in a person they cannot seem to and relay it with gentle clarity — this is a rare and life-changing gift.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): And if you can't seem to drum up confidence in your message, say nothing. Do more research, formulate your opinion, write it out, check it. The high level of care you give to communication will pay off in interesting ways.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Maybe you're not the one making a decision, but if you're pretty sure you're not going to rebel, then get on board as quickly as possible. The reward will be the thrill of momentum, which is lost on those who hesitate and vacillate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People around you have had enough of superficiality. They long for the kind of fresh depth that you so readily offer in even the most casual of interactions. It's no wonder you're so popular.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Act practically; act now. To dilly-dally is to fall prey to the perils of doubt and inertia. Consider that most of the evil in the world is not a product of active malevolence but of stagnation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The key to change isn't anything particularly magical. Instead, it's in creating different rhythms and patterns in your days. Experiment with it. How can you make healthy habits more addicting so they'll catch on?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be the initiator of wonderful things, for instance connecting with friends, perhaps remotely. Bonds will be strengthened through laughter and sharing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Certain forces gain intensity as they lose visibility. Persuasion is like this. Influence is most effective when it is unfelt. Love is the opposite. It's strongest when demonstrated visibly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A solitary mood sets in for part of the day, providing a chance to hear quiet messages from your own heart. Out of caring and curiosity, people will check in whether you want them to or not.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As for rock-solid stability, there is very little of it in the civilized world. However, if you can promise to be there for yourself and accept yourself as you are, the trouble (which springs from insecurity) will avoid you.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
