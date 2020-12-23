Your daily horoscope: Dec. 23, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your body is designed to heal itself, and it will follow through with the potential of that design just as soon as you lift the stress off and let nature work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You know what it's like to go through the motions of life all the while gazing distractedly inward. That is why, when you recognize this in others, your heart extends; your empathy augments; and you offer love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You recognize that you've been gifted an extraordinary bestowal. You'd like to enjoy it awhile before you get down to the business of giving thanks for it. And in fact, your delight is the best sort of gratitude.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Once upon a time, you gave a heart and then had to take it back, not because it was mistakenly given but because it was just time. Remembering this will help you with today's judicious choice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You like to go away long enough to miss what you have at home. Such things haven't been as possible, but that has only made your plans for the future more daring. Oh, the buzzy fantasy of wanderlust dreams!