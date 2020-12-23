Your daily horoscope: Dec. 23, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your body is designed to heal itself, and it will follow through with the potential of that design just as soon as you lift the stress off and let nature work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You know what it's like to go through the motions of life all the while gazing distractedly inward. That is why, when you recognize this in others, your heart extends; your empathy augments; and you offer love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You recognize that you've been gifted an extraordinary bestowal. You'd like to enjoy it awhile before you get down to the business of giving thanks for it. And in fact, your delight is the best sort of gratitude.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Once upon a time, you gave a heart and then had to take it back, not because it was mistakenly given but because it was just time. Remembering this will help you with today's judicious choice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You like to go away long enough to miss what you have at home. Such things haven't been as possible, but that has only made your plans for the future more daring. Oh, the buzzy fantasy of wanderlust dreams!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Conversation can flow freely at times, but the important communication shouldn't be left to chance. Give forethought to the important parts and how you'd like to structure it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The dog doesn't wish it was a cat. The cat does not wish it was a bird. The animals embrace their unique creaturehood, and so will you today, by doing something that only you could do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When asked, you'll give your angle on things, though you're also aware that many times, people ask questions not because they want answers but because they want to give their own opinion on the matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It feels good to be praised, but what feels better is to be engaged, challenged and chosen. You're top tier as a playmate, and someone just keeps picking you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An experience may be dreamy once, and the next time, it's not the same at all, owing to any one of a dozen variables... which is why it always helps to temper expectations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your next opportunity is coming from an unexpected place. They have to hear about you first, though, so don't be afraid to talk about what you're up to.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Once, you were angry about how you'd been wronged. But, wishing to grow, you didn't rest in the bitterness. You kept going until the scene got so comically small in your rearview that you could not help but laugh at it.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate