Your daily horoscope: Dec. 24, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Feelings have a way of overflowing and spilling all over the place. In the case of joy, appreciation, love and comfort, the mess is such a pleasure it's hardly worth cleaning up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your inclusiveness relaxes people and helps them feel comfortable enough to connect. Ultimately, the sense of belonging you promote will wrap around you like a warm blanket on a snowy night.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To notice someone's nervousness and take that away from them with your warmth and easy manner is among the kindest things you can do today. You're the antidote to anxiousness, and it calms you to be so.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): The deepest levels of you have little to do with your body or even personality. You may get caught up in temporary attitudes, opinions and adornments, but you will not confuse them with who you really are.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll make your preparations and run through your idea about how things should flow. Without those moments of fantasy and forethought, you simply couldn't pull off your day in the same magical way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are endowed with raw materials — inherent qualities, resources, ideas — all of which can be arranged and rearranged to various effect. You feel it down deep ... the freedom to create yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Just as an author's skill is in making the reader turn the page, your skill is making those close to you wonder what's next. You love to play with expectations and draw out anticipation to its most delectable tension.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll emphasize what you want people to see and know about you. While you can't control what others think, the extent to which you can effectively lead their attention will please you greatly now.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's so easy for you to see the good in others and nurture those talents until they gleam. What's hard is holding back your praise, but there's no point to that today. Roll out the enthusiasm!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll make a discovery all on your own and feel supremely satisfied about it, too. You could have, after all, given up a dozen times, but you kept going instead. You've earned this one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It seems counterintuitive, and yet, by tuning in to your own uniqueness, you somehow attract like-minded people. It feels wonderful to be appreciated without trying hard.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are always multiple ways to work a situation, some of which will be more fulfilling (and fun!) than your first ideas. You can see more options just as soon as you let go of the first few.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate