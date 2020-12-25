Your daily horoscope: Dec. 25, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Merriness will have to do with observing, connecting and accepting reality while letting go of anything that doesn't fit or serve it. The comfort and the joy come from saying "yes" to what is.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You've a gift for holding a moment with exactly the right amount of strength. You don't squeeze, nor do you lend a floppy grip. You cup with care, and the graceful minutes breathe like perched birds in your steady hand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The peace in your heart is not from circumstances settling, people agreeing or things suddenly going your way; rather, it comes on the wings of a realization that reality has its own kind of perfection.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your sweet connections, offset by equally lovely spaces, form lovely patterns over this day, a day that promises to give you joyful memories for years to come.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The creative spirit vibrates through even the most mundane tasks, and it elevates the more inventive moments to the realm of events worthy of an angel choir soundtrack.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You give something tender to the moment and teach others, through your example, a style of engagement that nurtures and fortifies the childlike spirit inside us all.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your drive to contribute to the group is a wonder. It's not just your immediate circle you care for either, as you see the whole of humanity as partially your responsibility. Your best work will be aimed at fulfilling a deadline.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): This doesn't unfold in the expected way, and yet, your preparation pays off. What happens is much more playful, humorous, quirky and delicious than you imagined it would be.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be fulfilled by aspects of the day you could not have anticipated would bring you that intake of breath and rush of emotion to remind you of your shared humanity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your faith in life's process will be fortified. You'll be presented with comforting news and gestures that wrap you in the warmth of belonging. Still, it's what you give that fulfills you the most.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If, at the end of this day, you were asked to sing out the highlights, it would be a rollicking opera indeed, merry, jubilant and worthy of "bravo" cries from a standing audience.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mirth will come easily to you. It's a matter of cutting the rope and throwing the sandbags over the edge. The mood sails up and up, giving you the most glorious view of your current landscape.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate