Your daily horoscope: Dec. 25, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your drive to contribute to the group is a wonder. It's not just your immediate circle you care for either, as you see the whole of humanity as partially your responsibility. Your best work will be aimed at fulfilling a deadline.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): This doesn't unfold in the expected way, and yet, your preparation pays off. What happens is much more playful, humorous, quirky and delicious than you imagined it would be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be fulfilled by aspects of the day you could not have anticipated would bring you that intake of breath and rush of emotion to remind you of your shared humanity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your faith in life's process will be fortified. You'll be presented with comforting news and gestures that wrap you in the warmth of belonging. Still, it's what you give that fulfills you the most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If, at the end of this day, you were asked to sing out the highlights, it would be a rollicking opera indeed, merry, jubilant and worthy of "bravo" cries from a standing audience.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mirth will come easily to you. It's a matter of cutting the rope and throwing the sandbags over the edge. The mood sails up and up, giving you the most glorious view of your current landscape.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate