Your daily horoscope: Dec. 26, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This game you're playing is only known to you. You made the rules, the board, the pieces. And though you'd love to see someone try to best your score, it's not going to happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You learn as much as you can on your own about a thing before you turn to those who can teach you. This is the most efficient approach to education, and you'll impress those in a position to help you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Entitlement is among your least-favorite qualities. You respect those who have earned their position and continue to prove worthy of it through service to others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's so much more to a job than you expected, and this invigorates you. You're thinking about what skills you could acquire and share, and what role you could take on that would help others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sometimes, you want a little; sometimes, you want a lot. When it comes to your passion, you'll take no less than all. It's only fair because that's exactly the amount you give.