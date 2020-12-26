Your daily horoscope: Dec. 26, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This game you're playing is only known to you. You made the rules, the board, the pieces. And though you'd love to see someone try to best your score, it's not going to happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You learn as much as you can on your own about a thing before you turn to those who can teach you. This is the most efficient approach to education, and you'll impress those in a position to help you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Entitlement is among your least-favorite qualities. You respect those who have earned their position and continue to prove worthy of it through service to others.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's so much more to a job than you expected, and this invigorates you. You're thinking about what skills you could acquire and share, and what role you could take on that would help others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sometimes, you want a little; sometimes, you want a lot. When it comes to your passion, you'll take no less than all. It's only fair because that's exactly the amount you give.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The bad behavior has a reward. You'll change in the way you want to because you're willing to be honest about what is the payoff and agree to let it go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's a bit of unpredictability to the day, and it will keep you on your toes. When the details are changing, you'll do well to remain the same. Once you've made a choice, stick with it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your inspiration is not random. You like who you do for a reason. These icons and fantasy people help you find and activate a part of your own personality waiting to emerge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Relationships change, but they don't have to fade or take over. The intensity level can remain while the roles shift and settle into a new and more useful dynamic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your attitude about money — more specifically what constitutes real value — is shifting. Channels open up to accommodate a fatter flow of abundance in the weeks to come.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): High stakes are crucial to successful outcomes. If they do not exist, you can always create them. Ask a Capricorn to help you with accountability.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pride is a precarious matter. It can have to do with self-respect and a sense of worthiness or it can be focused on the ego's defenses and feelings of superiority. Go cautiously in its expression.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate