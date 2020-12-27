Your daily horoscope: Dec. 27, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The sort of things you've got going on today might seem epic to you, and yet, if the 12-year-old you knew that this was going down, a celebration dance would be happening.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're busy. You've a full life. You feel that you have much better things to do than watch someone who has what you want. And yet, that particular scenario is about as irresistible as it gets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even your best bet still requires an outlay. No risk, no profit. There are many choices on the table. It's only worth doing if you'd be happy to risk and lose for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Contrary to the saying, "slow and steady" doesn't win every race — not even most races. The key is in recognizing what kind of race you're in and then applying practical intelligence to your strategy. You rock it today!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There's an opportunity to work with someone new and a high chance for zesty compatibility in this regard. You'll also be able to parlay this success into more of the same, building up a body of work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you could wave a magic wand over the situation, what would you turn it into? Actually, you don't even need a wand because, in a very real way, your intention and follow-through are magical enough.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate