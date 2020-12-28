Your daily horoscope: Dec. 28, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 28): You've the daring to take on projects you wouldn't have considered before. Oh, the rewards you'll reap! A rocket ride of an education to a new realm of opportunity, and you'll stick the landing. New connections and the money starts rolling in. Reinvest in May. Summer plans realize your creative potential. Pisces and Cancer adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 41.
— Holiday Mathis,
CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.