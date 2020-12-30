Your daily horoscope: Dec. 30, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You deserve every rose you're flung and so many more. If no rose comes by way of florist, metaphor or dirt, seek it out and gift it to yourself, forgiving the critical oversight of the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The omens suggest that you are still trying to make your needs fit nicely into the matrix of everyone else's. Are they also doing that for you? Would they? Truth inspires adjustments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't have to say what you want and expect people to feel it. Improving relationships has to do with aligning expectations with what a person can give and wants to give.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When the flow of ideas hits, it's like a river rushing over the cliff of your consciousness, crashing impressively down while effervescing up, casting prisms into the sky.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Would you rather be mad with the rest of the world or wise alone? Well, it's a binary choice of the past that no one with internet connection needs to worry about. Whatever the belief, there's a tribe out there waiting for another member.