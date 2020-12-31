Your daily horoscope: Dec. 31, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Relationships, just like any other endeavor, will roll much easier once momentum kicks in. This never happens from a still position. Things have to be moving to get moving.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The words "I love you" translate nicely, though not directly. Anyway, you know when you're loved. You could tell them when it happens and that would be a more accurate and evidence-based approach.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's as though, sign of the twins, you are two people, one being perpetually surprised at what the other wants and equally impressed by what both are willing to do to get it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You wanted it to be very beautiful, and so you saw it as very beautiful. And so it was. Perhaps there are objective standards to be met but they are boring compared with the complex metrics your heart searches to satisfy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll mentally scan through your recent history, which will lead to a broad array of feelings including (but not limited to) pride, satisfaction, gratitude, hunger, compassion, tenderheartedness and ambition.