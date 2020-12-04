Your daily horoscope: Dec. 4, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your values are such that you can watch the same television show as the person next to you and see something completely different. If you're also able to discuss that civilly, then you're with the right person.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be there a while without trying to make sense of it. Life resists being forced to conform with one theory or another. When it does, something tangible will be lost, which does not even compare to the intangible loss sustained.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you're in the mood and you put your mind to it, the energy you create around yourself is magical. Now, you'll do this when you're not in the mood and create the same effect.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Should you let the other person go on in a wrong belief unchallenged? Maybe not much would happen in the short term, but what will happen if you continue to do so over time?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Without good leadership, it is possible that everyone does a small piece of a job and the end result is hundreds of small pieces instead of one finished job. This is why you want to know both the leader and the plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have your ways of making order out of disorder, but it's fun to try new ones, too. You may find that you can have and notice more of what you like just by organizing it a little differently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The journey gets more pleasurable when you focus not only on the end result but also, and often, on the little milestones you hit and benefits you pick up along the way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Not everything that's on the surface is superficial. In this material world, certain objects resonate deep within you as though they fit into some sort of inner form. This magnetism will be a source of good fortune.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You get the sense that you are armoring up for all of the battles, not just one. True, you are in it for the long haul and committed to doing what it takes today, tomorrow, next year and beyond.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): In the way that Gothic architecture was built ever-taller as though to reach the heavens, you are building something impressively up and up, aspiring to sail it right over the rainbow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It may feel as though you're dealing in two different worlds. However, everything you're dealing with in one world is linked to the other, and by more than just your presence in both worlds. Look for correspondences.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you have to think about something or make a decision about it, then you are using willpower. How can you extract the extraneous thought processes out of the task, thereby more easily turning it into a habit?
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!