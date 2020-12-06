Your daily horoscope: Dec. 6, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To rely on someone is to be susceptible to their control. You'll find a partnership in which you can work together for the greater good, neither party needing the relationship too much and both benefiting from it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Today, you respond well to the rules you make for yourself. You have greater powers of self-control at your disposal, in part because certain aspects of your process are starting to become automatic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is dangerous to allow yourself to sail on the winds of compliments or fly on the uplift of accolades. If you can't deflect, accept graciously, and then put it up on a high shelf. It has nothing to do with the work at hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll solve a problem and gain followers. People who are confused are easily led. You won't take advantage. You'll do some high-level thinking about how to avoid a co-dependent dynamic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Power dynamics get worked out. Relax; don't compete. There's nothing to prove. You walk with confidence as the commander of yourself, not with arrogance as the commander of the whole world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The beauty in having limited experience in an area is that the early experiences glow with specialness. There's nothing to compare that would tell you otherwise. You'll move quickly through this phase, so enjoy it while it lasts.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate