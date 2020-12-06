Your daily horoscope: Dec. 6, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As proven by Sylvester and Tweety, where natural enemies meet, there are endless possibilities for entertainment. There will be no need to take sides today, but do stand ready to intervene.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Action geared toward creating stability down the line is favored. Think into the future. What could you start now that would grow to serve you in bigger and more beautiful ways?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll decide on what standards you need to meet, and you're really the only one whose opinion matters here. Others may expect or even pay for things, but ultimately, you are the boss of you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): While it's nice to be complimented — awarded, even — it's of no benefit unless it comes with opportunity. It's the opportunities that give you a chance to build, create and contribute. Make it known; that's what you're after.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be making choices having to do with your personal expression and projection. Style is tricky and personal. What's natural to one person is pretentious to the next. A controlled stretch is better than an impulsive reach.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Those who care to receive the approval of a leader will compete for favoritism and position. Steer clear of such games. Focus on doing work that could make you indispensable, not just in this group but in any group.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To rely on someone is to be susceptible to their control. You'll find a partnership in which you can work together for the greater good, neither party needing the relationship too much and both benefiting from it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Today, you respond well to the rules you make for yourself. You have greater powers of self-control at your disposal, in part because certain aspects of your process are starting to become automatic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is dangerous to allow yourself to sail on the winds of compliments or fly on the uplift of accolades. If you can't deflect, accept graciously, and then put it up on a high shelf. It has nothing to do with the work at hand.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll solve a problem and gain followers. People who are confused are easily led. You won't take advantage. You'll do some high-level thinking about how to avoid a co-dependent dynamic.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Power dynamics get worked out. Relax; don't compete. There's nothing to prove. You walk with confidence as the commander of yourself, not with arrogance as the commander of the whole world.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The beauty in having limited experience in an area is that the early experiences glow with specialness. There's nothing to compare that would tell you otherwise. You'll move quickly through this phase, so enjoy it while it lasts.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
