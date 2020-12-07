Your daily horoscope: Dec. 7, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 7): You've craved a better balance between doing what it takes to make a living and loving what you do. A professional shift will tip you in the direction that brings you deep satisfaction. Improvements in your routine lead to feeling better and stronger. A super-fun someone will spice up 2021. Taurus and Gemini adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 3, 33 and 28.
—Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.
