Your daily horoscope: Dec. 9, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have an inkling about a fresh source of fun. It might not be the most conventional thing, but you'll be surprised at how many others enjoy it, too. These endeavors light you up and connect you with a thriving community.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Peer pressure doesn't stop just because a person is grown. Certain things will be hard to say no to because their mass appeal is so strong. The trick is in writing your own script before the world writes one for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As long as you're shooting for the moon, you may as well shoot for the sun. Either way, things change once you get out of the atmosphere and thus the gravity of a certain situation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Water itself is no rival to your ability to go with the flow. But on a day like today, you prefer events to happen in your timing. In fact, you command them to as though an orchestra conductor setting the tempo.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your friendships exist in a kind of ringed system around the planet that is you. The first tier is an elite group and someone has to be extremely special to jump from one stratum to the next, but it will happen today.