Your daily horoscope: Feb. 1, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 1): Complications dissolve. Simplicity sets you free. Be decisive and you'll create astounding success as you frame problems in practical terms, find solutions and repeat them hundreds of times. The answers that work best will be very specific and unique to you. Work what works, and if it's not working, try something else. Libra and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 8, 20 and 12.
—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.