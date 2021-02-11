Your daily horoscope: Feb. 11, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep things brief, especially conversationally. You're captivating in this mode. If you've stopped talking but your audience is still listening, then you have them.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): While action is favored, too much business ruins the mood. Temper activity with bouts of lackadaisical daydreaming of sunny skies behind the faces you love so much.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's considered vulgar to acknowledge the business aspect of interpersonal relationships and discuss the financial end of beautiful experiences, which supposedly transcend such banality. And yet ... everything has a bottom line.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is no more favorable aim today than the aim to lighten up. Shift a burdensome thought from your brain to the external world by writing it down, projecting it into a physical symbol or sweating it away through exercise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One benefit of living a principled life is that the rules can simplify your thought process by eliminating dozens of small decisions in the way that "no wheat" or "no meat" eliminates an entire category of menu options.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Remote bits of personal history will pop to mind from out of the blue, likely called up by new information that speaks to the choice you made in the distant past. It wasn't ideal, but you'll do better next time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The line between audacity and bravery seems fine until you take the origin of action into account. Audacious moves are made out of overblown self-regard while brave moves involve moving through fear in the name of what's right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): This day unspools like a good conversation, and you participate by relating unrelated ideas, going with the flow of tone, feeling and new information and sidestepping the hot spots, triggers and danger zones.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's hard to say why important life skills are typically left out of school curriculum in favor of classes that, arguably, have limited application in the average adult day. Nonetheless, you'll fill holes of knowledge today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The reason that hard evidence carries more weight than personal testimony is that the fallibility of human memory, morality and prejudice is high, whereas pictures and written contracts are far less corruptible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Models sit in makeup chairs for hours. Lawyers are paid to argue, and doctors mix mostly with the minutia of illness. The actuality of glamorous or important roles is seldom as it seems, as you'll personalize today.