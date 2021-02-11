Your daily horoscope: Feb. 11, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep things brief, especially conversationally. You're captivating in this mode. If you've stopped talking but your audience is still listening, then you have them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): While action is favored, too much business ruins the mood. Temper activity with bouts of lackadaisical daydreaming of sunny skies behind the faces you love so much.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's considered vulgar to acknowledge the business aspect of interpersonal relationships and discuss the financial end of beautiful experiences, which supposedly transcend such banality. And yet ... everything has a bottom line.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is no more favorable aim today than the aim to lighten up. Shift a burdensome thought from your brain to the external world by writing it down, projecting it into a physical symbol or sweating it away through exercise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One benefit of living a principled life is that the rules can simplify your thought process by eliminating dozens of small decisions in the way that "no wheat" or "no meat" eliminates an entire category of menu options.