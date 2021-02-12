Your daily horoscope: Feb. 12, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Like an actor, you fulfill a role and the better you do it, the more the outside world can see a living, breathing character instead of its creator, hard at work. Parts of the real you will shine through; they are irrepressible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Mutual comfort and confidence can be established just as soon as everyone relaxes. You may have to go first, as you are powerful in the situation and your chill attitude will be contagious.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you're kind to people who are kind to you first, it raises your opinion of yourself not at all, because that's just the baseline of decency. But when you're kind first, it gives you confidence regardless of what happens next.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): "The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows" defines kenopsia as "the eerie, forlorn atmosphere of a place that's usually bustling with people but is now abandoned and quiet." You'll know it again today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you're around people who constantly make you feel good, you want to be around them more often. You'll make a connection with one such person today while avoiding less interesting prospects.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The idiom "drop your guard" may as well refer to the release of an actual shield. The accompanying psychological clank and clatter will be, on some level, audible today as someone decides they like you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The rule of thumb is to only compliment people on the things they can control, like their manner and style of doing things and their choices. You'll understand the value of such a compliment when you receive one today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It will be tempting to worry over how your work will be received and the value judgments that go along with that. For now, just commit to a practice and do the work. Anything else you need to know, you'll learn in good time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your reaction gives power to things. Sometimes, it's the one and only power source. Therefore, if you want a situation to discontinue, consider choosing the reaction of nonreaction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you talk to yourself matters more than you think it does. The kindness of your inside voice is reflected in your outside voice, and the same goes for any other tone you choose with yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The minute you feel the need to impress, prove yourself or compete, pull back. In today's instance, those who understand, value and need what you bring to the table won't ask you to compete for your spot.