Your daily horoscope: Feb. 12, 2021

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The idiom "drop your guard" may as well refer to the release of an actual shield. The accompanying psychological clank and clatter will be, on some level, audible today as someone decides they like you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The rule of thumb is to only compliment people on the things they can control, like their manner and style of doing things and their choices. You'll understand the value of such a compliment when you receive one today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It will be tempting to worry over how your work will be received and the value judgments that go along with that. For now, just commit to a practice and do the work. Anything else you need to know, you'll learn in good time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your reaction gives power to things. Sometimes, it's the one and only power source. Therefore, if you want a situation to discontinue, consider choosing the reaction of nonreaction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you talk to yourself matters more than you think it does. The kindness of your inside voice is reflected in your outside voice, and the same goes for any other tone you choose with yourself.