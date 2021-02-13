Your daily horoscope: Feb. 13, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You make judgments based on the way things look, but they don't have to appear magazine-worthy for you to be interested. The most exciting thing to you is seeing a mind at work. You'll search every eye for evidence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're a first-class observer, tending to what others don't see because they are too busy trying to amass status or, more likely, buried in their phones. Through noticing, you'll have every advantage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Capitalize on your connections. It's especially lucky to call people from way back. People love to hear from you and want to get involved in what you're doing; all you have to do is ask.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It will bring good fortune to check in on your financial situation today. While managing money, you'll see or attract an opportunity. This one contributes significantly to your bottom line.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let your attention get so divided between the physical world and the one your devices connect you to that it undermines interactions with people who are actually around you. The magic isn't glowing from a screen; it's just glowing.