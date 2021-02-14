Your daily horoscope: Feb. 14, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being close always has its unique challenges, though lately more so. While you don't need any extra incentive to figure out how to be close, it adds sweetness to your journey.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Books tell one version of romance and witnessing real relationships tells another. But firsthand experience is the only way to really learn love, as the heart can't be fed on secondhand knowledge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You become aware of the stories you tell yourself about love, how you've known it, what you expect from it, what it should look like, how it should move through your life and more. Keep or change these according to your goals.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You have a big variety pack of love to share, a custom version for those close to you and even those in outer circles will receive something a little unique in every interaction with you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What's important is that you move relationships forward without hesitation, overthinking beforehand or ruminating afterward. Love warriors like you lunge forward in courage and faith.