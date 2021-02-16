Your daily horoscope: Feb. 16, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll witness the act and suddenly know you have to do it, too. Inspiring moments such as this are nudges from destiny and don't come along every day, so move forward without hesitation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The game isn't designed for the purpose of friendship, and yet, you're making friends anyway. Working together creates bonds that will be the true gift no matter what else comes of the endeavor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Are people trying to make you happy on purpose, or is it just that what you want happens to line up with what they have to give? Either way, you win. Enjoy it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your social instincts are on point today, and you'll have an excellent sense of what relationships are about, what everyone involved needs and where to take things from here.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Most people don't enjoy lying; they just do it when they are afraid to tell the truth. You cultivate an atmosphere of safety around you, and this is why you'll have honest, intimate and fascinating conversations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The friendship between you and you is truly the cornerstone that all other relationships are built on. What have you done lately to nurture and support it? Not mention inject some fun into it!

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate