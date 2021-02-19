Your daily horoscope: Feb. 19, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You want to know that someone has your back and is willing and able to enter into the spirit of what you're doing to some extent, however pleasant or unpleasant that may be. So you test, and quite expertly!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The Spanish tradition of relaxing at the table after a heavy meal and talking for an hour or so is called sobremesa, or "over the table." Your day offers a similar opportunity to bond and share information.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Various lessons will be imparted, some seemingly more useful than others. Take note, regardless, to accommodate unforeseeable applications that will surely arise in the far-flung future.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Just when you think you know where everything belongs, there's a country cat on a crosswalk; in the window of a high-rise, the silhouette of a mouse, or, in today's case, the non-animal equivalent of these things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Though it might be convenient to be better and more widely understood, you're not willing to trade validation for your right to complexity. So those enigmatic parts of you remain, mysterious to all, even to yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When it's your game, you're allowed to write rules, name the prizes and dole out the hints, too. Consider also that the most popular and enjoyable games tend to, once established, stay consistent within their own limitations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The innocence you once had will not return. In its place is a custom-made sword and shield, which you will use to defend the innocence of others, as you understand its preciousness more than anyone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll get the sneaking suspicion that someone is trying to live vicariously through you. It's not a terrible dynamic, as you are loved, tended to and supported, though sometimes held with too firm a grip.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In a tweet of hope, author Anand Giridharadas writes, "We are falling on our face because we are jumping high." You've recently fallen, and it was for a good cause. Today's risk will be more temperate and graceful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Each emotion has its preferred animation style. Joy jumps. Melancholy settles. Jealousy creeps. Today, you may have feelings you can't name, but track their movement and later it will come to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Many who seek attention are also looking for validation. You don't need that. You need people who want what you can offer. You focus not on showing off but on showing enough so that you can find your right audience.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Just being where the conversation goes down is an initiation of sorts. All who witness are influenced and all who weren't there are outsiders on the matter. It's why you make an effort to be involved.
