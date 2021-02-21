Your daily horoscope: Feb. 21, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You know you're doing the right thing for you if it happens to feed your soul even when it's not feeding your wallet. As you give to others, you will be evermore fulfilled.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are no stranger to being a stranger. As you visit the unfamiliar, you expect a certain inelegance to color your interactions. In fact, you welcome it as the evidence that you have something to learn, and that you're doing it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your business card is but a narrow definition of who you are and what you do. Titles are like keys that get you into certain doors. Once inside, you'll expand to take up as much energetic space as feels appropriate to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Arguably, your influence and creations are entities that outlive you. Today, you'll make sure of it. This you'll do mostly unconsciously as you carry the intention of serving, helping and committing the right action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The winds have changed direction. It is not necessary to learn all about this change. You'll learn plenty by sticking your sail into the air and moving it around until something catches. Then, suddenly, you're off.