Your daily horoscope: Feb. 22, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 22): You're striving for a certain accomplishment and will not rest until it's done. Your determination is unmatched and people will turn to you to make things happen for them too, which you should definitely charge for. As for the more mundane responsibilities, you approach with art and whimsy attracting premium playmates. Leo and Libra adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 3, 5, 28, 14 and 36.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.