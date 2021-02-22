 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your daily horoscope: Feb. 22, 2021
0 comments

Your daily horoscope: Feb. 22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 22): You're striving for a certain accomplishment and will not rest until it's done. Your determination is unmatched and people will turn to you to make things happen for them too, which you should definitely charge for. As for the more mundane responsibilities, you approach with art and whimsy attracting premium playmates. Leo and Libra adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 3, 5, 28, 14 and 36.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News