Your daily horoscope: Feb. 23, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's such a thing as too much structure. Uptight scenes could use a playful, disruptive force. Your childlike impulses may surprise them at first but will prove to be a force for good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your social instincts are on point. You know when to get serious and when to lighten the mood, take a risk and go for the laugh. Deep connections can be (and often are) made out of a string of lighthearted moments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whatever you are going through, you know that others are in the same boat. And still, others are in a sinking ship, envying your boat or seeing it as their rescue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are part of the brew, the magic element that makes it sing, in fact. So, the successes of the group are also your successes, and you will do well to celebrate with all the pride of ownership.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your patience will be tested, if not your temper, but you've much more self-control than the forces that bear. People see how well you handle yourself, and you'll rise in the esteem of a key player.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've a talent for sharing just the right and necessary thing. You'll teach someone a skill or value that maybe doesn't seem like a big deal to you, though it has life-changing potential.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate