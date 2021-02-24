Your daily horoscope: Feb. 24, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone is expecting you to pull a rabbit out of your hat, and can you blame them? You've done this trick before to astonishing effect. Now for the key question: What's in it for you?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll get props. These are probably deserved, but you won't feel that way. Even if you think you haven't earned this respect and admiration, don't deflect it. A simple thank you is all that's needed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Go with the momentum. Resist the urge to make a thing perfect or start over the "right" way ... this is just fear talking. Keep going; you'll be able to build on what you have. Work what's working.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's the reason why you like each other, and then there's the real reason why you like each other, and they are seldom the same reason. The relationship will thrive in awareness and service of the real reason.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The title of a poem by Paige Lewis reads, "In the Hands of Borrowers, Objects Are Twice as Likely to Break." The notion holds true today, so be neither a borrower nor a lender.