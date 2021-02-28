Your daily horoscope: Feb. 28, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being on a quest certainly brings a high, though not all quests are created equal. Who is the mission really helping? The potential for momentum increases with each person helped.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Remember when they tried to make you believe their misbehavior was your responsibility? It’s almost comical to you now. Almost — but not quite. The point is that you’re free. Enjoy and protect this freedom. It was hard-earned.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When was the last time you spent hours on end not demanding anything from yourself? Such time to yourself is a rarity that, funnily enough, only happens when you schedule it. What’s stopping you from putting it on the books?
CANCER (June 22-July 22): It’s not the new activities that are prone to error; it’s the things you’ve done a thousand times. But you can avoid inconveniences of lost keys and the like by double-checking the easy stuff.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll enjoy a few of your favorite things: the smell of a certain spice, the sound of giggles or the soft breathing of one who naps in a warm pool of sun as your heart bubbles over with satisfaction.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dealing with the people you already know is less work than opening your emotional doors to the untested newbies. However, right now, you’ll be missing out if you don’t give a stranger a chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don’t feel like you have to be the smartest person in the room. In fact, you prefer a room you can’t dominate like that. Picking the right (read: challenging) room in the first place — that’s what makes you smart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are adapting to the current circumstances and making the next logical move. Perhaps it seems obvious to you, but those observing find you wondrously original.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Comedians are often funny because their jokes make us aware of what would normally be automatic, nonchalant action. You’ll be a bit of a comedian today, observing the ordinary in a new light.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You think different things in the vicinity of different people. That certain dazzling person though — that one doesn’t even have to be around to elicit your shiniest thoughts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There’s a time to ask why? a time to ask why not? and a time not to ask anything at all. Questions are openings. When there’s an abundance, close the gate and sort what you’ve already got.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When rejection is a possibility, most people are risk-averse to a degree. But since you’ve had such a variety of results from putting yourself on the line, you’ve become socially adventurous. That pays off today.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate