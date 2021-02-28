Your daily horoscope: Feb. 28, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being on a quest certainly brings a high, though not all quests are created equal. Who is the mission really helping? The potential for momentum increases with each person helped.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Remember when they tried to make you believe their misbehavior was your responsibility? It’s almost comical to you now. Almost — but not quite. The point is that you’re free. Enjoy and protect this freedom. It was hard-earned.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When was the last time you spent hours on end not demanding anything from yourself? Such time to yourself is a rarity that, funnily enough, only happens when you schedule it. What’s stopping you from putting it on the books?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It’s not the new activities that are prone to error; it’s the things you’ve done a thousand times. But you can avoid inconveniences of lost keys and the like by double-checking the easy stuff.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll enjoy a few of your favorite things: the smell of a certain spice, the sound of giggles or the soft breathing of one who naps in a warm pool of sun as your heart bubbles over with satisfaction.