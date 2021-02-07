Your daily horoscope: Feb. 7, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because there is only one of you in all time, you were born with the responsibility of bringing that precious rarity to task, contributing the gem of your you-ness as purely as you can.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As the investor of your time and money, you'll put it all into goodness, and in this, you cannot go wrong. Whether it pays dividends or it's a sunk cost, you're fortified. Right is might.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's not the fight that defines you; it's your grace in the fight and, hopefully, your perseverance. Do not personalize the ups and downs. Events are not your identity. How you teach yourself to react is closer to who you really are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Systems matter more than goals. Most goals can't be accomplished without them. And yet it's pretty pointless to figure out a system that has no goal. The goal and the system need each other, so don't set one without the other.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you think you're happy, you probably are. If you think you're rich, you definitely are. If you think you're in love — also a no-brainer. But if you think you're wise, get humble (the wise always are):