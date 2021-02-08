Your daily horoscope: Feb. 8, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 8): The maxim that stands you in good stead: Be nice to everyone every day. It's actually easy for you, and it brings all the bounty your heart desires. You'll learn a group's culture and customs, assimilate and rise through the ranks. It will seem as though you're being constantly gifted, but this is just the universe paying you what your due. Aries and Gemini adore you.