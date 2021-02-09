Your daily horoscope: Feb. 9, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The complex task you're faced with today will require a combination of learning and instinct. By following established methods, you can do very well, though it should be noted that the price of greatness is risk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because things work differently in different places and times, misunderstandings are more likely between people of different cultures and ages. These relationships will also be the source of deep and universal understandings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you have the eye for it, as you most certainly do, beauty surrounds you. You see the single blade of grass growing straight out of the pavement. You see the sun glint in smiling eyes. It's like it's all there for your delight.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): While there are days when it benefits you to stay wide-eyed with your head on a swivel, this isn't one of them. Narrow focus is needed. Put blinders on and march ever forward. You can't stumble over a thing if it's behind you.