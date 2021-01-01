Your daily horoscope: Jan. 1, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tired ways of thinking are cutting you off from a relationship's potential to thrill you. And, anyway, you no longer need that old pattern. You'll hand it over like it was the cost of admission to a joyride, which it basically it is.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Find where your interests overlap those of the others. It will be so much easier to fight for what you care about beside others who also care and are deeply invested in the outcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Through strength, focus and controlled breath, you work through the easy parts, sail along with the fun parts and grind away at the tough parts until you accomplish what you set out to do.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): It shouldn't surprise you one bit that people want to be around your energy, ideas and unique voice. You, however, may need to make the first move because you're the one with the energy and courage it takes to initiate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There will be those who mistake cynicism and being hard to please with sophistication and taste. Of course, the truly sophisticated and tasteful will tend to be inclusive, curious and optimistic.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You could take the freeway, or stroll the breezeway, but you'll like forego those and any established "way" there is in favor of tramping through the wilderness of your own soul to a destination known to none before you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The theme of the day is very much in keeping with the scales that are your birth symbol. And if you can balance your lower urges and higher instincts, then you are a master of balance indeed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): On this is a day of promise, you recognize there are already so many fulfilled promises that it seems almost greedy to want more. Then again, this is not just for you. You want more for everyone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The day feels about as fresh as your heart. Maybe a part of it still needs to heal, but don't let that hold you back from showing up and radiating warmth. Knowing what's weird about your life is the first step in knowing what's funny about it, and therefore what's relatable and perhaps even charming. So go on and delve into the weird parts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't wait for the day to send you a formal invitation to its opportunities. This is 2021, not 1821, and to the one who is willing to make brave attempts, the opportunities are practically limitless.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You finished that year, did all you could, and, now, you're done with it. You're headed in with some interesting ideas — thoughts that lean toward ridiculous even. And yet, you're really onto something!
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate