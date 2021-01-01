Your daily horoscope: Jan. 1, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tired ways of thinking are cutting you off from a relationship's potential to thrill you. And, anyway, you no longer need that old pattern. You'll hand it over like it was the cost of admission to a joyride, which it basically it is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The theme of the day is very much in keeping with the scales that are your birth symbol. And if you can balance your lower urges and higher instincts, then you are a master of balance indeed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Through strength, focus and controlled breath, you work through the easy parts, sail along with the fun parts and grind away at the tough parts until you accomplish what you set out to do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It shouldn't surprise you one bit that people want to be around your energy, ideas and unique voice. You, however, may need to make the first move because you're the one with the energy and courage it takes to initiate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There will be those who mistake cynicism and being hard to please with sophistication and taste. Of course, the truly sophisticated and tasteful will tend to be inclusive, curious and optimistic.