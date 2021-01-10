Your daily horoscope: Jan. 10, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't spend your time competing. Spend it dominating the game. The difference is your focus. It's not about crushing them; it's about making yourself so stellar that no one can touch you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you knew less, you took greater risks, being unaware of the danger involved. Now that you've tasted your share of consequences, your willingness to give anyway is more meaningful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have no idea from whence your next good fortune will herald. Don't try and predict it. Instead, enacting is the next right choice. Think 10 steps ahead and you'll get lost. One step is enough for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do not set targets for results that are beyond your control. Keep asking yourself what can be done to help this along. Set targets for what you can produce, actions you can take, miles you can move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Magic is created in the minds of those who believe and the minds of those who want to believe, though mostly, it's created in the minds of those who don't believe at all and will do what it takes to amaze.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The math seems wrong, but it so happens that average thinking and average action equal less-than-average results every time. This is why you ramp it up, doing more than what's expected.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate