Your daily horoscope: Jan. 11, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 11): The sun returning to your natal place will either dissolve the obstacle in your path or give you the powerful mindset to transcend it. The world sees you surging with confidence, though to you, it feels like a supercharged sense of purpose. With clarity and directness, you'll make things happen for yourself and loved ones. Libra and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 21, 14 and 17.
