Your daily horoscope: Jan. 13, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is no time to limit your scope. Success can come from many different avenues. If you're counting on one person, that's too much pressure for both of you. Go out and find three more to bet on.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You really don't need to make any earth-shattering advances to land where you want to go. This will be about doing small things consistently a little better. The only two steps you need: improve, repeat.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll wonder if you're doing better or if you've just gotten comfortable with how you were doing before. Either way, that stress is over, so it's time to create some fresh stress in a flavor you love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You enjoy your things, but you don't let them define you, not in your mind and not in the mind of others. That second part requires that you use discretion, cherish modesty and enact privacy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Magic comes in many forms, and today's might be the most spectacular one of all — evidence of love from your unconditional fan. A person who wants to see you smile is worth more than their weight in gold.