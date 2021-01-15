Your daily horoscope: Jan. 15, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A feeling of progress is an exhilarating high. The actual length of the stride forward isn't the point. That it's forward at all — that's a gift wrapped in the shiny paper of hope.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Before you tend to the typical things, carve out time for those unusual pursuits. They will hold you in good stead, becoming more interesting to you as you delve deeper. You, in turn, become more interesting to others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The value of love is beyond anything that can be quantified. Those who are counting what has been exchanged are ultimately exchanging something other than love. It's fine, as long as you recognize the difference.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): One myth is that people who feel great and have lots of energy get the best results. The truth is that astounding and important things happen from all kinds of moods, so appreciate whichever one you happen to be in.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are afraid to require things of people because you want it to be easy for them to be around you. What you're not understanding is that people need to be needed. Requiring something of them is a gift.