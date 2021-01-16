Your daily horoscope: Jan. 16, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While putting in the time is definitely part of what makes improvement happen, the harder part is putting in the effort. Do the hours with a ride-or-die attitude and you'll go far today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When someone thanks you for putting up with their flaws, you may realize the power in this gesture. You, being imperfect as well, will feel a warm rush of gratitude to those who love you anyway.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Since you are in love with a process, you don't have to wait until you reach a milestone to be happy. You love the game — the small decisions you make along the way, the chance to move, test, observe and move again.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Someone expects more of you and you, in turn, expect more of yourself. This is priceless. Although, if you're value-curious, just look at how many coaches and consultants are out there willing to charge you for the same thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You want attention but only if it helps you make a difference. You're not interested in fame for its own sake. It is only meaningful in so far as you can do good in the world with it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When the discussion turns to friends in high places, it's better not to chime in. The temptation will be to prove how well you know someone but the more admirable choice is to say very little.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because of limited attention spans, the one who talks for an hour will be listened to for four minutes. The one who talks for four minutes will also be listened to for four minutes — that's 100% listened to. Make that you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Excellent communication skills can be learned. You can memorize the right things to say and deliver them with perfection, and yet ... the messy, intuitive blowout may very well connect deeper and say more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll execute an artful plan regardless of how creative you may be feeling at the moment. That's the thing about artful plans. They can't help but fall beautifully together.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "I still have a lot to learn," or so you may say. These magic words apply across the board in dozens of contexts. Use as many times and in as many places as you feel they're appropriate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To find out what's inside a pretty package, you have to find a way in and open it. Then again, what's the rush? Why not carry it around for a while and let everyone wonder, just like you do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Does every wondrously bright quality have a shadow side? No, although entities without dark elements will be ill-defined by earthly eyeballs. Contrast gives shape, though it needn't be extreme to be effectively seen.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate