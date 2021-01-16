Your daily horoscope: Jan. 16, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While putting in the time is definitely part of what makes improvement happen, the harder part is putting in the effort. Do the hours with a ride-or-die attitude and you'll go far today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When someone thanks you for putting up with their flaws, you may realize the power in this gesture. You, being imperfect as well, will feel a warm rush of gratitude to those who love you anyway.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Since you are in love with a process, you don't have to wait until you reach a milestone to be happy. You love the game — the small decisions you make along the way, the chance to move, test, observe and move again.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Someone expects more of you and you, in turn, expect more of yourself. This is priceless. Although, if you're value-curious, just look at how many coaches and consultants are out there willing to charge you for the same thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You want attention but only if it helps you make a difference. You're not interested in fame for its own sake. It is only meaningful in so far as you can do good in the world with it.