Your daily horoscope: Jan. 17, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The game changes. What used to be a key element will take a supporting role, and then gradually fade back until it's a relic. Someday, it will become cool again. But for now, forge ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can contain your feelings however you choose to, but it will be a lot easier to do it after you've already gotten to know their shape, size and intensity. This is best done by feeling them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Should you hop on the bus or stay on the curb? If you hop on the bus, then you'll learn new tools, get frustrated, feel out of place and, ultimately, go places.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The focus is on compensation, remuneration, justice, payback or possibly revenge. In the case of that last one, a stylish and in-your-face version of success will be most effective.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While you can definitely appreciate subtle, poetic value, there's something to be said for a good, old-fashioned, easily measured indicator that you're getting more of what you want. Today's numbers will please you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your senses take in much more than your mind will let into your consciousness, and appropriately so. The overwhelmed are not effective. Ask your mind to let in more, and you'll eliminate a blind spot.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate