Your daily horoscope: Jan. 18, 2021
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 18): Among your birthday wishes are beautiful goals. Still, you embrace the spirit of development, which always happens in the present moment. Your habit of bringing yourself back to the center of the action and the crux of control only gets stronger. You incrementally rise in power. Month after month you do as you command yourself to. Aries and Gemini adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 2, 28 and 10.

—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

