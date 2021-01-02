Your daily horoscope: Jan. 2, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are a lot of different ways to get the job done. Your way is the most efficient. But if they don't all adopt it, it's only because everyone needs to feel in control of their own part of the show.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your needs will be so elegantly and generously met, you'll be moved to help others, which only serves to grow the bounty coming your way. This is an excellent start to the year.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): "No games," says the internet dating profile, and yet how could a romance fly without them? Playfulness, positioning, status, resources, the managing, showing and hiding of assets ... it's what makes relationships fun.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are two sides to the story, they say, grossly reducing the multifaceted complexity of the narrative. Of course, there are abundantly more sides, but if you listen to too many you will grow so tired of the story.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll do enough of the thing to realize that you want help, are missing the right tools or need to find a better method. Maybe so, but push on anyway, as these are growing pains that must be worked through either way.