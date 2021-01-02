Your daily horoscope: Jan. 2, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are a lot of different ways to get the job done. Your way is the most efficient. But if they don't all adopt it, it's only because everyone needs to feel in control of their own part of the show.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your needs will be so elegantly and generously met, you'll be moved to help others, which only serves to grow the bounty coming your way. This is an excellent start to the year.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): "No games," says the internet dating profile, and yet how could a romance fly without them? Playfulness, positioning, status, resources, the managing, showing and hiding of assets ... it's what makes relationships fun.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are two sides to the story, they say, grossly reducing the multifaceted complexity of the narrative. Of course, there are abundantly more sides, but if you listen to too many you will grow so tired of the story.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll do enough of the thing to realize that you want help, are missing the right tools or need to find a better method. Maybe so, but push on anyway, as these are growing pains that must be worked through either way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In a continuance of recent themes, you continue to be the main power in your life. Authority figures have influence, but it's mostly what you've internalized and tend to reflect back to yourself in moments of decision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To an uneducated eye, the situation may seem like a drag or a grind. But you look at it as a game. Some of the elements will be easier to manage after you've pictured them laid out on a board.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Being good at something is not the highest form of talent. The highest form of talent is desire that burns regardless of innate ability. It burns through the night. It burns down obstacles. It burns on and on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's funny because you thought they were listening when you told the story, relayed the information, stated the facts. Now their blank stares suggest differently. No need for blame and doubt, only repetition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Yes, there is but a finite amount of time to complete the task. And yet, pretending that you've an infinite supply of minutes will align you with the mythological gods who are made powerful by the luxury of immortality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To know what a thing is you have to know how it's used. What looks like a cage could actually be a costume, vehicle or home. You'll keep your mind open as you watch how people operate the structures of their lives.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sometimes, you don't know what you need to hear until you hear it. Not so today. You've a strong inclination toward the word combo that will activate your better angels. Say it aloud. Post it everywhere. Remind yourself all day long.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate