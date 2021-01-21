Your daily horoscope: Jan. 21, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): New talent can favorably influence events, but only if given the stage. It requires that the old guard make room. If it happens, then it will be because you created enough safety and ego-stroking to allow for it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It will be tempting to ask others to solve problems that are best handled by you. Ask questions like, "What would be easier/simpler/cheaper?" You'll turn issues into nonissues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Talented salespeople make things happen. You are such a person when you really believe in a thing. Today, you'll get a chance to apply this talent, and you'll promote your interest with ease.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't need to improve; you just want to. Your motivation to make healthy choices is greatest when you approve of and enjoy yourself just as you are.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It will take many interests and people swirling around you at once to keep you from getting bored. By the end of the day, you'll have opened and closed many loops.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): For years, people have told you that you were good at something. Your talent is so inherent that you don't even think of it as anything special, though today you'll understand that it really is.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The efforts you make to tune your senses to the moment and stick mentally and emotionally with what's happening in the present, will keep you happier, even when said "moment" isn't particularly remarkable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll be interacting in a group and figuring out where you fit in. It takes some jostling, so don't expect to get it immediately. Everyone else will have to adjust, too, which is part of it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Being overly serious is not only boring, it's also an ineffective way to go through the day. You avoid anything that feels forced or grave. Answers could come to you in a fit of laughter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Now you're far enough away from a past incident that you understand how it could be seen as "a learning experience" or possibly even as "funny." Though, perhaps, not by you, not quite yet. In time!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In your sleep, you process life, grow your brain, become wiser and heal. That doesn't mean your dreams make a lick of sense. Don't overthink it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll field innocent questions, although that's not the norm today. It's more likely that the line of questioning follows an agenda that will be readily understood if you think it through a few times.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate