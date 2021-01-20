Your daily horoscope: Jan. 21, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People pass every day; transactions occur — pleasantries and less. But a meeting of the minds such as the one you'll have today is not a thing to take lightly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Devotion comes at a cost. Whenever you say yes to one thing, you are saying no to other things. It cannot be any other way. If you are not conscious of what you are saying yes and no to, it becomes clear now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): How often a thing happens is a significant and defining characteristic of its nature. Establishing a rhythm matters; otherwise, no one can dance to the song.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's clicking for you. When you throw the dice in front of a movie crew and your character needs to win, the numbers are irrelevant. You're a winner if you act like one. Take it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Conflict is healthy. People are animals. Animals need to establish territory. Feel good that people around you express themselves. Listen and communicate your way to peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Fate has spoken, and quite favorably. So don't question and wonder whether you're working hard enough. Accept the bounty of a perfect plan coming together, even if it wasn't yours.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Who do you think you are? It's an impertinent question from a stranger and a relevant and enlightening question from you to you. The answer is not one thing. You are becoming.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What keeps you from following your own advice? Likely, it's a conflict between what the head and body want. To communicate your wishes to the body, you must translate them into the body's language.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a dynamic playing out. Give it time. Try not to judge anything or make decisions while you're in the thick of it. Let things settle, and then see where you're at.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You want to measure your progress, though today, it's unclear what the most relevant metric would be. How do you measure a feeling? Maybe in what you're willing to do to experience or avoid it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Document what happens today, because later, you will find the evidence reassuring and probably entertaining. Furthermore, you might be able to take something about this to the bank.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As a rule, most things you chase are going to run from you. Seduction works best in a variety of instances. For instance, it's the ones who don't seek validation who tend to get it, a principle that also works in reverse.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate