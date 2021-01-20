Your daily horoscope: Jan. 21, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Who do you think you are? It's an impertinent question from a stranger and a relevant and enlightening question from you to you. The answer is not one thing. You are becoming.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What keeps you from following your own advice? Likely, it's a conflict between what the head and body want. To communicate your wishes to the body, you must translate them into the body's language.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a dynamic playing out. Give it time. Try not to judge anything or make decisions while you're in the thick of it. Let things settle, and then see where you're at.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You want to measure your progress, though today, it's unclear what the most relevant metric would be. How do you measure a feeling? Maybe in what you're willing to do to experience or avoid it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Document what happens today, because later, you will find the evidence reassuring and probably entertaining. Furthermore, you might be able to take something about this to the bank.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As a rule, most things you chase are going to run from you. Seduction works best in a variety of instances. For instance, it's the ones who don't seek validation who tend to get it, a principle that also works in reverse.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate