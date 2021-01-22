Your daily horoscope: Jan. 22, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's not that some are worthy of your attention and others aren't, but you can only give your attention to one at a time. Now, there is the matter of fitting the right offering to the one who can extract value from it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You would like to hear that you are the best at something, and you don't even care if it's true or not. Maybe it will become true in time, but right now the chiming sound of those melodious words is gift enough.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Great work in its early stages looks a lot like a mess, a blunder or a confusing pile of disparate elements. There are no failures, and no successes either — only prototypes of varying effectiveness in serving the original purpose.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's as though you have a committee inside of you, and you will do what the majority vote tells you to do. If there are conflicting ideas, expect inaction. You're hard to convince, even when you're the one doing the convincing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your instincts are dead-on. When you trust someone, you're open to their surprises. And when you don't trust someone, there is no reason to be involved at all.